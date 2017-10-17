Some Wexford Schools To Close On Wednesday 18th As The Aftermath Of Ophelia Continues

A number of schools across County Wexford are set to remain closed on Wednesday the 18th of October as the aftermath of Hurricane Ophelia continues.

A large number of homes and businesses across County Wexford are still without power and a number of areas in the County have no water supply as a result of the damage from the storm.

The schools which have contacted South East Radio so far and will remain closed on Wednesday 18th are as follows:

St. Joseph’s National School, Hilltown, Ballymitty, Co. Wexford

Bridgetown College, Bridgetown, Co. Wexford

Boolavogue National School

Rathnure National School

