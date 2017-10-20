STATUS YELLOW WARNING IN PLACE FOR WEXFORD AND THE SOUTH EAST

A Status Yellow Rainfall warning is in effect along Atlantic coastal counties and across the South East from Donegal to Wexford at the moment.

Rain and strong winds are expected from this afternoon, however the worst of the storm Brian is due to reach our shores early tomorrow morning, when a status Orange wind warning will be in place for western and southern coastal counties.

Winds are forecast to gust up to 130 kilometres per hour, with a risk of flooding along coasts.

Liz Gavin fro Met Eireann has the latest.

