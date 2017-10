Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has described Donald Trump’s decision to delay the release of some JFK files as ‘inexcusable’.

The US President’s cleared the release of thousands of documents about the 1963 assassination – showing how keenly federal agents had chased down leads in the following days.

But he says he has ‘no choice’ but to keep around 300 papers secret until a review is completed in April.

Historian Larry Sabato has said he doubts they contain any major revelations.

