Wexford Art Expo 2017

The Biggest Art Exhibition Wexford has ever seen!

Opening: Saturday  21st October @  5pm

Venue: The Bullring Mall, Wexford

Runs: 19 October – 6 Nov 2017

Opening: 11am – 7pm daily

‘Wexford Arts Expo’ opens on Saturday 21st Oct at 5pm in  the newly refurbished Bullring Mall in Wexford town , and promises to be the biggest  art exhibition Wexford has ever seen,  featuring  the work of over 40  artists , comprising of local, national and international artists.

Running  to coincide  with this year’s Wexford  Opera Festival  (19  October – 6 November 2017)  the  newly refurbished Bullring Mall  comprises of 1/3 of a Kilometre of wall  and unit spaces featuring  a broad spectrum of individual artists with an eclectic mix of styles. The art work exhibited includes  painting, drawing, sculpture, print, photography, video and  ceramics , all housed in individual units as well as  the ample wall space  throughout  the mall , all under the one roof.

This first Art Expo for Wexford  runs in the Bullring Mall from  19 October – 6 November

Opening times 11am – 7pm.

Supported by South East Radio and Wexford County Council.

 

