Wexford Art Expo 2017

The Biggest Art Exhibition Wexford has ever seen!

Opening: Saturday 21st October @ 5pm

Venue: The Bullring Mall, Wexford

Runs: 19 October – 6 Nov 2017

Opening: 11am – 7pm daily

‘Wexford Arts Expo’ opens on Saturday 21st Oct at 5pm in the newly refurbished Bullring Mall in Wexford town , and promises to be the biggest art exhibition Wexford has ever seen, featuring the work of over 40 artists , comprising of local, national and international artists.

Running to coincide with this year’s Wexford Opera Festival (19 October – 6 November 2017) the newly refurbished Bullring Mall comprises of 1/3 of a Kilometre of wall and unit spaces featuring a broad spectrum of individual artists with an eclectic mix of styles. The art work exhibited includes painting, drawing, sculpture, print, photography, video and ceramics , all housed in individual units as well as the ample wall space throughout the mall , all under the one roof.

Supported by South East Radio and Wexford County Council.

