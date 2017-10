A 19 year old man, believed to be from Co. Wexford, has been seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Dublin.

The collision occurred just after 4am on the Drumcondra Road between the junctions of Griffith Avenue and Home Farm Road.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital where his condition is said to be critical. The male driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

