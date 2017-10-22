WEXFORD SENIORS ENCOURAGED TO APPLY FOR PERSONAL ALARMS FOR SAFETY

Seniors in Wexford are being advised to apply for a personal alarm if they are able to qualify for them.

The alarms help provide assistance to anyone who are feeling unwell or are in danger by alerting members of their community.

According to stats from Wexford Junior Minister Michael D’Arcy shows that 328 seniors have received alarms since 2015.

Earlier this week, the Department of Rural and Community Development allocated €2.3 million to the scheme.

Minister D’arcy says it’s a valuable service and it’ll be impact so many lives for the better.

