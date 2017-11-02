2 VICTIMS OF BARNTOWN CRASH NAMED AS DEMPSEY’S FROM CLONGEEN

The two people killed in yesterday’s road traffic accident on the N25 near the Barntown Roundabout have been named.

They were Sylvester Dempsey, in his early 50s, and his sister Ann Dempsey, in her late 40s, from Clongeen, Wellingtonbridge.

The collision happened just before 1:30pm when the occupants of a car was in collision with a 4×4.

The driver and passenger of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the jeep were taken to Wexford Hospital with minor injuries.

Gardai in Wexford are investigating and can can be contacted on 053-91-65200.

