2 WOMEN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH REECE CULLEN STABBING

Two women have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Tallaght in Dublin.

16 year old Reece Cullen was stabbed in the heart in the middle of the afternoon at Kilclare Crescent on January 5th.

He had been on the phone to his girlfriend when the attack happened.

A 29 woman was previously arrested in connection with the case but was later released without charge.

A 14 year old boy was questioned by detectives in the wake of the killing, after he went to Tallaght Garda Station with his mum.

And this morning, two woman in their 30s were arrested in the Tallaght area.

They are being detained at Tallaght Garda station where they can be held for up to 3 days.

Share this article....