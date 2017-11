Three people are in Hospital with non life threatening injuries following a major road accident at Kyle Oulart yesterday evening.

The accident occurred at 7:30pm and involved a juggernaut and two cars.

2 women and a man are in Wexford General hospital where they are being monitored but it’s believed their injuries are not serious in nature.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and gardai are investigating the cause of the accident.

