A special ceremony to mark 30 years since the Enniskillen bombing took place this morning.

12 people were killed by the IRA in the Remembrance Day massacre in 1987, and more than 60 others were injured.

Families of the victims are attending the unveiling of a new memorial at the site of the blast.

Stephen Ross survived the atrocity and says he often thinks of those who died.

