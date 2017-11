Learners who drive unaccompanied could land the owner of the car in prison for 6 months.

New proposals which have been approved by cabinet also include a €2,000 fine for anyone who allows a learner drive their vehicle.

The measures would also give Gardaí the power to impound vehicles on the spot if it’s being driven by an unaccompanied learner.

However, Conor Faughnan from AA Ireland speaking on the Morning Mix this morning thinks the laws will be hard to enforce.

