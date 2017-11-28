Christmas has arrived in Gorey

The magic of Christmas has begun. What an amazing turnout. South East Radio were there in the thick of the festivities broadcasting live on Goreys Main Street for the switching on of their Christmas lights and Santas big arrival.

They joined in the fun and Christmas festivities with thanks to Toymaster, Gorey stocking all major toy and educational brands, with their new store open at the Retail Park on the Avenue Gorey and Weatherglaze Windows and Doors, suppliers of PVC new Windows, Doors and Conservatories. MC for the night was our very own Dave Redmond.

