CONDITIONS IN RENTAL PROPERTIES IN WEXFORD ARE UNACCEPTABLE – HOUSING ACTION GROUP

There’s been outrage about the state of some of the rental homes that people are paying to live in across the country.

Aislinn Wallace of Wexford Housing Action Group says conditions being experienced by some tenants in Wexford is very poor and the problem is that people have no where else to go.

She was commenting in the wake of the RTE expose on appalling overcrowded and uninhabitable rented accommodation in Dublin.

Aislinn also says the local Authorities need to step up to the plate and take responsibility for bringing rogue landlords to account.

Share this article....