CONFIDENCE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT AT A “BREAKING POINT” – D’ARCY

The agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil was ‘stretched to breaking point’ by the whistleblower crisis, according to Wexford Junior Minister Michael Darcy.

But Minister D’Arcy says the agreement isn’t broken and he’s not sure an election is inevitable in the Spring.

The government was on the brink of collapsing yesterday before Frances Fitzgerald’s resignation as Tánaiste avoided a Christmas election.

Micheal D’Arcy admits the confidence and supply arrangement keeping the government up has been sorely tested, but isn’t convinced an election is inevitable.

