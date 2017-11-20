Congratulations to the Rosslare RNLI – Outstanding Achievement Award Winner for October 2017

Well done to the volunteer lifeboat crew of the Rosslare RNLI. Speaking in the Morning Mix Studio were Jamie Ryan, Tony Kehoe, Sean Boyce, Michael Nichols and Eamon O Rourke.

It all started at four minutes to ten when the rest of the country were preparing for Storm Ophelia, a mayday call was received by the coast guard and hence their pagers were activated. A crew was assembled, there was a quick brief and they were put to sea. They knew conditions were going to be bad but when they reached their destination, they didn’t realise just how bad and conditions were and deteriorating all the time. The mayday was from a ten meter yacht who had endured a dreadful few hours and were swamped a few times.

The people on the yacht had left Southampton three days prior and were heading to Malahide. The lifeboat arrived and circled them a few times to access the situation and decided to give them a drogue which is like a parachute that is underwater, deployed from the stern of the boat and helps to steady up the boat. This makes it easier to get a towline onto the yacht. Then a decision had to be made as to whether they carried on to Arklow with the weather or travel against the weather to return to Rosslare. The fear with turning back against the weather was that the boat might capsize, but they managed to turn around and head right in the eye of the storm. The windspeed was horrendous. They were taking their lives in their hands. There was never such a sigh of relief when they arrived safely home to their families.

Eamon O’ Rourke was driving the life boat which was a massive part to play in the rescue, but he said the coxswain is nothing without the fantastic crew.

George Lawlor passed on his thanks and best wishes to the crew of the Rosslare Lifeboat following their heroic effort, saying it was wonderful they are continuing on the proud tradition of a brave public service for the people of this Island. It was incredible what they went through and they are very humble winners of the August Outstand Achievement Awards.

RNLI operations manager at Rosslare RNLI Dave Maloney said he was extremely proud of the crew.

