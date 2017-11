The County Wexford based Cooney Furlong Grain company has recorded an increase of 13% in its pre tax profits for last year.

It bring profits to just under €1.3 million.

The business was set up in 1998 by Wexford businessmen Kevin Cooney and Walter Furlong and now employs 40 people.

It purchases 100,000 tonnes of grain annually and operates a number of agriculture retail outlets in County Wexford.

