A man who regularly raped his eldest daughter for five years and indecently assaulted another has been jailed for ten years.

Jerry O’Keefe, a retired soldier from Youghal in Co. Cork, admitted abusing the girls in the family home on various dates in the 1980s.

In their Victim Impact Statements, his daughters said they felt they’d no one to turn to at the time and have been left traumatised by what happened.

