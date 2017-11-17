COUNCILLOR MCDONALD WANTS TO GO BACK TO NATIONAL POLITICS

Former Senator Lisa McDonald is to make a bid for national politics again.

The Wexford town based solicitor is to seek the Fianna Fail nomination to get on the party ticket for the next general election.

She was unsuccessful in the general election of ten years ago and was was subsequently nominated for the Seanad by Bertie Ahern where she served for four years.

Lisa McDonald is currently a member of Wexford County Council having been co-opted on to it last year following the death of Fergie Kehoe.

Speaking on Morning Mix Councillor McDonald said national politics beckons her again.

McDonald was also critical of Wexford County Councils housing policy.

She said things could be better and money found to ease the counties lack of housing for many families.

