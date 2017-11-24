COUNTRY MAY HEAD TO THE POLLS AS PARTIES SPLIT OVER MCCABE EMAIL

The country appears to be on the verge of a general election.

The Fine Gael parliamentary party voted unanimously last night to support the Tánaiste.

But Fianna Fáil says it will table a motion of no confidence in Frances Fitzgerald – which if successful – would bring down the Government.

Frances Fitzgerald is accused of failing to act after an email indicating a smear campaign against the Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Speaking to South East Radio, Labour Leader Brendan Howlin says it was inevitable that the Government would find itself in peril due to What he terms as the tried and failed new politics.

