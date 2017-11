The body representing frontline Gardaí has described a move to cut overtime as ‘unprecedented’.

The man in charge of policing in Dublin – Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy – has told senior managers there’s not enough money to pay overtime for the rest of the year.

However he says the operation targeting the Hutch-Kinahan feud and policing at Dublin port are not affected.

President of the GRA Ciaran O’ Neill says its like giving the criminals an early Christmas present.

