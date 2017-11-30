ENNISCORTHY SITE SUGGESTED FOR IT CARLOW EXPANSION

Following the failed bid to secure a 30 acre site at Bettyville in Wexford to accomodate IT Carlow campus, another site, this time in Enniscorthy has been suggested.

It was widely believed that funding of €2 million had been secured from the Higher Education Authority for the site in Wexford, however the deal fell through at the last hurdle.

No explaination has been given.

Fine Gael Councillor Paddy Kavanagh hs now put forward the possibility of a site close to St.

Senans Hospital in Enniscorthy which was once under consideration as a Wexford Centre of Educational excellence.

