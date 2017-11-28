GOVERNMENT GRANTS UNDERSPENT IN COUNTY WEXFORD

Wexford County Council has underspent money allocated to it for four specific schemes

Up to the end of August this year it had only spent sixty three per cent of monies it has for The Rural Recreation Scheme, The Clar Programme, the Town and Village Renewal scheme and the RedZ scheme

Minister for Rural Affairs Michael Ring is reported today to be unhappy be the underspend on theses schemes by most county councils and is likely to call Wexford Chief Executive Tom Enright before him as to why the underspend in County Wexford

