GOVERNMENT PLANS TO FIX PENSIONS ANOMALY

A pensions anomaly that’s costing people thousands of euro a year will be fixed by the government.

The issue applies to some people who took time out of work, and is costing them about 1,500 euro a year.

Another quirk of the system will see public sector workers get their state pension before those in the private sector.

They’ll be able to claim a supplementary pension at 65, while private sector workers will need to wait until they’re 66 to claim the state pension.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty says the law affecting those who took time out of work will change.

