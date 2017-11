The Government has indicated that it’s prepared to look at ways to restore full pension entitlements to those whose pensions had been cut in the 2012 budget

The move could benefit hundreds of pensioners across Wexford.

New Ross Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Sheehan has welcomed the news.

Councillor Sheehan has been campaigning to have the anomaly addressed after the cut in 2012 in a bid to tackle the financial crisis faced by the Country at the time.

