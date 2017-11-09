HALLIGAN’S JOB IN THE BALANCE AFTER INAPPROPRIATE INTERVIEW QUESTIONS

John Halligan’s marriage questions during a job interview have been described as ‘shocking’.

The Junior Minister was fined yesterday for asking a female applicant if she had a husband and children.

He claims he wanted her to know the work hours could be flexible, but didn’t ask other candidates for similar information.

Tom Geraghty from the PSEU union – which represented the woman – says she was right to take a case.

One Fine Gael TD says she’s ‘spitting fire’ over the controversy.

However Kate O’Connell says she doesn’t think there was any malice – and he doesn’t need to resign.

