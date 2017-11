County Wexford has been selected by the United Nations as a pilot area for the construction of new energy efficient homes.

NZEB or Nearly Energy Zero Buildings are the way of the future for new homes around the world according to the UN.

The Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy was in Wexford this morning to launch the project.

Tomas O’Leary is founder and Managing Director of NZEBRA which specialises in the construction of NZEB homes outlines the importance of today’s event.

Share this article....