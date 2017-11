Drugs worth up to €5 million have been seized by Gardai investigating organised crime.

Two men in their 30s were arrested as cannabis and cocaine were discovered in two facilities in Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

The Justice Minister congratulated the Gardai for their painstaking work which involved international police colleagues.

Two men, aged 31 and 27 were arrested and can be held for up to seven days.

Further arrests are expected later today.

