Hundreds of new tech jobs are on their way to Ireland amid three separate job announcements today.

More staff are needed by programming experts Xilinx and cloud computing firm Twilio.

While social media giant Facebook says it’s hiring for its Dublin HQ next year.

The news was confirmed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg who met the Taoiseach in Silicon Valley last night.

Leo Varadkar is visiting the US West Coast as part of a 3-day trade mission.

