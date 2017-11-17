IRISH AND BRITISH LEADERS HOLD TALKS ABOUT BREXIT AND THE BORDER

There is a sense of ‘jumping into the dark’ when it comes to Brexit, according to the Foreign Affairs Minister.

Simon Coveney questioned the British government’s clarity and credibility when it comes to avoiding a hard border with Northern Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with British Prime Minister Theresa May this morning to discuss Brexit and the border.

While in Dublin Simon Coveney met British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, and told him there needs to be more clarity from his government.

