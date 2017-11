Talks will get underway later in a bid to end the rail strike.

Unions and management will attend the Labour Court as they try to reach a pay deal.

Irish Rail say they hope it’ll lead to a cancellation of planned strike days, but unions are not hopeful the talks will produce a result.

If the talks come to nothing, the next strike would take place on Saturday when Ireland are playing South Africa in the Aviva stadium which will add to the traffic around Dublin city.

