Congratulations to Clare Marie Malone – Outstanding Achievement Award Winner for July 2017

Clare Marie Malone is actively involved in the Christmas dinner for the homeless. There are so many people struggling financially and nobody wants to be alone at Christmas time, so she and a committee of volunteers decided to set up a Christmas dinner for those in need. This year they want to make it ever bigger than last year by turning it into a community dinner, having not just the homeless but to include anyone who is in need or alone. Last year it was held in Glynn, this year they are having Christmas dinner in Saint Josephs Community Centre, Wexford town.

Clare and a group of volunteers are organising a big fundraising night in the Riverbank Hotel, Wexford on the 17th November, with five acts performing. The business community are fantastic giving amazing sponsorships.

Nickey O Brien said it is a hugh undertaking. She said Clare is an amazing woman. She has not been well and is also expecting a baby. The whole of the county have come together and given so much help with their time, food and support. They are doing hampers for people and families in need. At the Christmas dinner last year they fed over 60 people. On the day they had hockey tables, dolls houses, dinner and everything they could give to provide a memorable and happy day for the homeless. Some people were too embarrassed to come to the centre so they drove around to the homeless with food. She has two wonderful children who spent Christmas day with Clare and who also got very involved at the dinner for the homeless.

Clares partner Michael died in 2015 and she and her children became homeless as a result of this and knows what it is like to be frightened and alone. Fortunately, Nickey and Aisling Wallace came to her rescue at a time when she just wanted to give up and when she had nobody. She does not want anyone to be in this position. This is how Clare got involved in the Wexford Housing Action Group, for people helping people. There is only one emergency Bed and Breakfast in Wexford town, Oslum House and the Refuge centre. They are giving out tents every week and there are other agencies that are doing the same for homeless people. She thinks there are approximately 40 homeless people throughout the county at the moment. Some people are going from house to house to house….. to ‘sofa surf’. Clare battles on because she has two children that need her and because of the help she received when she had nowhere to turn it is now her goal to help other people do the same and make life worth living again.

Clare said this is going to be an annual event and if people would like to help please phone 085-8256235.

Clare said now she is definitely not alone. The people of Wexford have spoken and Clare was so emotional on receiving her July Outstanding Achievement Award Winner. She is selfless in her own community. Her message to the homeless is ‘know that you are not alone, just reach out to Clare and the other volunteers who are there to help’.

