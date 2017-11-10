MAJOR FARMING SEMINAR HELD IN ENNISCORTHY THIS WEEK

Over 300 farmers attended a regional agriculture and farming seminar during which a panel of experts told of the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

The seminar was organised by AIB and held in the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy this week.

Members of the IFA attended and warned of the future difficulties ahead for farmers including Brexit.

There was some positive news for beef farmers however as figures suggest there’s an increase in demand for beef products both in Ireland and abroad.

