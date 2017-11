A man has been arrested in the Kilkenny area after a raid on a house as part of Operation Thor.

Gardai carried out a search of the house in South Kilkenny where they found a substantial amount of property including two caravans, quad bikes and a variety of power tools.

Operation Thor has been investigating a series of burglaries in the area over the past few weeks.

The man is being questioned at Thomastown Garda Station.

