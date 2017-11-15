MAN KILLED AFTER EXPLOSION IN DROGHEDA THIS MORNING

The scene remains sealed off at the site of an explosion at a house near Drogheda Co. Louth.

One man was killed and two people injured in the incident last night.

Neighbours heard the explosion late last night and shortly after midnight gardaí arrived at The Cottages in the Beaulie area of Drogheda.

A boiler is believed to be the cause of the explosion.

One of the side windows on the house has been completely blown out and a neighbour reported finding bits of the fireplace and coal in his garden.

A 28 year old man was killed in the explosion. A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s are in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Garda forensic teams are on site examining the scene and a post mortem is due on the deceased man

