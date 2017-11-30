MINISTER KEHOE DENIES THAT AIR CORPS WHISTLEBLOWER IS BEING IGNORED

A whistleblower who works in the Air Corps is not receiving the attention he deserves, it has been alleged in the Dail.

However this has been denied by the Minister with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe.

The man concerned has alleged that the Air Corps was failing in its duty to protect staff from the effects of the carcinogenic chemicals used to clean and service aircraft.

According to Minister Kehoe the government has written to the Air Corps demanding the employee be protected under whistleblower legislation.

However both Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein are not happy with the government response and are calling for a full health review of the people effected.

