Robert Mugabe’s reportedly insisting he serves out his term as Zimbabwe’s president – despite an apparent coup in the country.

The Reuters news agency says he remains under house arrest in Harare – along with his wife and political aides.

Grace Mugabe was thought to have fled the country as the military took over.

The takeover is believed to have stemmed after the President sacked his VP Emmerson Mnangagwa, also known as the Crocodile due to his political dealings.

