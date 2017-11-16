NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS PLANNED FOR NEW ROSS AND ENNISCORTHY

Two new business developments are expected to bring an economic boost to both New Ross and Enniscorthy.

A planned new building shell to house a manufacturing facility is at the tendering process in New Ross while a new business park is at the planning stage in Enniscorthy.

New Ross will have it’s current business park extended while a new industrial centre will be places near St Senans in Enniscorthy.

Director of Sevices at Wexford County Council Tony Larkin says it will give both areas the boost they need.

Share this article....