NEW CAR REGISTRATIONS DOWN 12% IN WEXFORD IN 2017 SO FAR

New car registrations in the first ten months of the year have seen a significant drop in Wexford.

A study for the third quarter of 2017 released by SIMI shows that new car sales are down almost 12% in the county.

There were 3,054 cars sold in the county last year down from 3,469.

Car sales in general are down all over the country with the national figure down by 10.3% on the same period last year.

Economist Jim Power says that uncertainty related to Brexit and a weak sterling price has impacted heavily on sales figures for cars.

Used car import sales are up massively however, showing a 37.7% increase on 2016 figures until October.

Meanwhile the average price of a car decreased slightly down 3.5% and car insurance is down 14.3%

