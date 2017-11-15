NEW CENTRE FOR STUDYING ENERGY EFFICIENCY TO BE SET UP IN ENNISCORTHY

The Director of Sustainable energy at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe is expected in Wexford this afternoon.

Scott Foster is here for tomorrows signing of a Memorandum of understanding in relation to the planned Centre of Excellence on the same site as the planned Technology Park at Killagoley near Enniscorthy.

The centre is at advanced stages of design and will be submitted for planning permission next month.

The main focus of the centre will be to improve education and regulation on energy efficiency in Ireland.

It will be one of 3 centres worldwide set up for this purpose with the others being in New York and Vancouver.

The news comes as a new survey has shown that Ireland is the worst ranked nation in Europe for tackling climate change.

