NEW CHANGES TO CAP FOR FARMERS TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER

Changes are on the way for the implementation of the Common Agricultural Policy.

The European Commission will announce details of new proposals later which will aim to improve performance and results for farmers across the EU while reducing red tape.

The changes will see greater supervision and engagement by National governments instead of the current arrangement which is administered by the European Commission in Brussels.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan says the changes will bring greater benefits to EU food and farming production at local level.

