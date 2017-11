A new model could see people paying the licence fee even if they don’t own a television.

The laptop levy is outlined in a new report, and could see the licence fee cost rise to €175 and be linked to inflation.

The report says urgent action is needed to fund impartial and authoritative journalism.

Fianna Fáil TD Shane Cassells told an Oireachtas Committee that without it we could see a further rise of fake news.

