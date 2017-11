The families of the 48 young people who were killed in the Stardust fire have been told there won’t be another inquiry into the tragedy.

The blaze, which tore through the Dublin nightclub on Valentine’s night 1981, has been described by the Justice Minister as “one of the greatest tragedies” in Ireland’s history.

A Judge – chosen by relatives of the victims to review evidence – has said another investigation is “not warranted”.

