OWNERSHIP ISSUE CAUSING PROBLEMS AT ROSSLARE EUROPORT

Profits of €2.5 million were recorded by Rosslare Europort but the money was spent elsewhere by Iarnrod Eireann.

The matter was raised in the Dail by Fianna Fail TD James Browne who said part of the problem lies in the complicated ownership of the port which is impeding its development.

It is currently split 50/50 between the Irish and British governments,which is historic in nature.

Now Transport Minister Shane Ross has promised to bring up this matter with the British Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

