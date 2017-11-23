PROPERTY TAX IN WEXFORD TO RISE BY 10% NEXT YEAR

Wexford home owners are set to see their property tax rise by 10% for the coming year.

Payment options have to be decided on by this weekend if you wish to change how you pay.

Wexford is one of three counties which have decided to increase the property tax by 10% for 2018 which is the highest increase in the country.

This is from the base rate set in 2012.

The other two counties are Laois and Tipperary.

Wexford County Council made the decision to increase the tax to help improve infrastructure and economic development in the county.

The rate of increase will see an annual rise of between €4.50 and €15.75 for the vast majority of home owners.

The property tax now contributes €12.2 million to the coffers of Wexford County Council amounting to one eighth of its annual income.

Any homeowner in the county who wishes to change the way the pay their Local Property Tax needs to inform Revenue by this November 25th.

