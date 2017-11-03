PUBLICANS ARE FULLY BEHIND THE NEW PUBLIC HEALTH ALCOHOL BILL

Publicans say they’re fully behind the implementation of the Public Health Alcohol Bill, which doctors say will save lives.

In an article in the leading medical journal, The Lancet, Ireland’s status as the heaviest drinking nation in the OECD is highlighted.

Almost half of people under 15 have consumed alcohol and nearly two thirds of 18 to 24 year olds drink six or more standard drinks on a typical session.

Padraig Cribben from the Vintners Federation of Ireland says supermarkets sell alcohol too cheaply.

