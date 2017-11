Sentences for child sex offenders need to be doubled to show how serious the crime is.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is getting behind a Fianna Fáil Bill that would increase jail time from 7 years to 15 for attacks.

The proposals were introduced in the Dáil yesterday and need cross-party support to become law.

The Head of the DRCC Noeline Blackwell says it’s the right way forward.

Share this article....