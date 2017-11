The Sam McCauley Chemist chain is reported to be eyeing up new acquisitions in a further expansion move.

The chain is now the third biggest pharmacy outlet in the country after Boots and Lloyds.

It was founded by Enniscorthy man Sam McCauley who sold his majority share in the business earlier this year.

The group is now owned by Carlyle Cardinal Ireland while Sam MCauley maintains a minority stake in the company.

