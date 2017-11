Oscar Pistorius’s prison sentence for murdering his girlfriend has been more than doubled to 13-years and 5 months.

The former Olympian and Paralympian was given six years for shooting Reeva Steenkamp dead in 2013.

South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal says he should have got 15 – but has taken into account time already served.

Legal commentator Llewelyn Curlewis says that’s more appropriate.

