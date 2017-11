Sinn Féin say there’s a strong possibility they’ll look for a no confidence vote in the Tanaiste.

Justice spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire claims he doesn’t believe Frances Fitzgerald forgot an email criticising Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

But the party will wait to hear her response during question time in the Dáil later.

Ó Laoghaire says they need to look at the bigger picture.

