Sinn Fein will hold its Wexford constituency selection convention for the general election in Ferns tonight.

Party vice president Mary Lou McDonald will be in attendance along with South MEP Liadh Ni Riada.

Sinn Fein lost out on a seat in Wexford by a small number of votes at the last election when Johnny Mythen polled strongly.

Tonight’s convention takes place in Courtyard at 8pm.

